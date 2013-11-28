LONDON Sterling rose to a 14-month high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies and an 11-month peak against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England scaled back stimulus for the housing sector.

Analysts said the decision was further confirmation of the BoE's confidence in the economic outlook.

That boosted the pound, which has been lifted recently by strong UK data and expectations UK interest rates will rise before those of other major regions.

"The change in FLS (Funding for Lending Scheme) is consistent with growing confidence in the recovery and should continue to support sterling," Citi analyst Valentin Marinov said.

Sterling rose 0.3 percent to $1.6358, its strongest since early January. Further gains could see it breach the January 2 peak of $1.6380.

The euro was down 0.15 percent at 83.23 pence, having hit a three-week low of 83.13 pence. That brought it close to the early November trough of 83.00 pence.

"The Bank of England's announcement was a good thing for sterling because it allows policy to be dictated by the broader needs of the economy, rather than by the housing market," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

Sterling's broad gains pushed its trade-weighted index rose to 84.6, its highest in 14 months.

SHORT STERLING LITTLE CHANGED

Short sterling futures recovered from early losses to end little changed across the strip, suggesting no major shift in investors' thinking on the timing of interest rate rises.

The market is pricing in a quarter-point interest rate rise in the first half of 2015 and slow but steady gains thereafter.

The spread between 10-year UK gilts and German Bunds fell a basis point to 105 basis points but held well within this week's range. The spread hit an eight-year high above 109 basis points last week.

Figures on Wednesday confirmed the UK economy grew by 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter, its fastest rate in three years.

Analysts said stronger business investment suggested the recovery was broadening. BoE Governor Mark Carney has said a pickup in business investment is crucial if the UK's recovery is to be sustainable.

"The fact that Carney has highlighted this (business investment) is key. It must be something worth looking at in order to see the rate increase in 2015 that sterling investors are looking for," said Sasha Nugent, analyst at Caxton FX.

(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)