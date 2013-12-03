Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar and the euro while gilt yields rose on Tuesday after UK construction activity for November beat expectations and added to the overall optimistic picture about the British economy.

The pound rose to $1.6414 after the data from $1.6393 beforehand and up 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 82.705 pence, easing from 82.78 beforehand. The pound was also helped by the widening yield gap between 10-year gilts and Bunds.

Ten-year gilt yields rose after the data to their highest level since November 21 at 2.870 percent, 2 basis points higher on the day, from levels around 2.85 percent just before the construction figures were released.

March 2014 gilt futures turned negative on the day and hit a contract low of 107.97, down 16 ticks.

Ten-year gilts' spread over Bunds widened fractionally to 111 basis points but remained below Monday's multi-year peak of 112.3 basis points.

