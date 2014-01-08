LONDON Sterling rose to its highest level this week on Wednesday, breaking past levels seen as providing resistance around $1.6450, after a U.S. jobs report fuelled optimism over the pick-up in growth worldwide.

Dealers said the move after the ADP employment numbers, which also saw the dollar move higher against the euro, had forced some players to close losing positions around previous highs seen on Tuesday.

The pound has gained more than 5 percent against the euro and 10 percent versus the dollar since the middle of last year, as an improving economy fuelled speculation the Bank of England would be the first major central bank to raise interest rates.

There has been pause for thought this week but sterling rose another 0.3 percent to the dollar and more than half a percent against the euro on Wednesday.

"The whole fundamental situation has improved for the pound over the past month or so," said Thu Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "The divergence of monetary policy will just be in favour of the pound."

By 1620 GMT, the pound had risen to $1.6456 while the euro had fallen to 0.8258.

After bouncing off support for the dollar around $1.66 last week, the pound had suffered from speculation the BoE could issue a statement on Thursday to push back market expectations of when it might first raise rates.

That talk looks overblown to most economists for now. While the BoE has tried to ease concerns that it may raise rates too soon for an uncertain recovery, it would be unusual for it to issue a statement when it is not changing rates or other policy levers.

When it did issue a statement last July, UK government bond yields had risen rapidly after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy first mooted a scaling back in its stimulus. Ten-year gilt yields have risen less than 10 basis points in the last month.

