Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling rose on Monday, underpinned by investors betting that British interest rates may rise sooner than previously thought on the back of a sustained economic recovery.

The pound, which has lost some ground since the start of the year, was up 0.1 percent to (1.001 pounds), building on Friday's gains of 0.4 percent after bumper retail sales data saw it rally and pull away from a one-month low.

Overnight, data showed asking prices for homes in Britain saw their biggest ever rise for the December-January period, property website Rightmove said on Monday, all of which pointed to sustained demand from consumers and boded well for growth.

"Further evidence of improving momentum in the UK housing market, which is supportive for growth, was again evident in the latest Rightmove survey," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.

"The pound has regained upward momentum in the near-term," he added, pointing to the recent uptick in data.

The pound was underpinned by higher short-term market rates. Friday's much stronger than forecast retail sales number led markets to price in the possibility of a rise in interest rates in a year's time.

All eyes are on how the Bank of England will react to the data and whether it will lower the 7 percent unemployment threshold at which it will start to consider raising rates.

UK jobs data will be released on Wednesday and it is forecast that the jobless rate for November will fall to 7.3 percent from 7.4 percent.

Minutes from the Bank's latest policy meeting will also be released on Wednesday. That may offer the bank a first chance to tweak its message to the markets on interest rates since December's policy meeting.

Many economists expect it to set the stage for it to lower the unemployment threshold to 6.5 percent from 7 percent - a move that will reinforce its message that it will keep rates lower for longer.

"Any hints about the option of lowering the unemployment threshold, or reducing market expectations about higher rates, could be real a problem for the British pound," said Nawaz Ali, currency analyst at Western Union.

The pound underperformed the euro which was helped by a rise in short term market rates. The euro was up 0.15 percent at 82.55 pence, recovering from a one-week low of 82.335 pence. If the euro drops below 82.305 pence, it will be its lowest level in a year.

Ten-year British government bond yields edged 1 basis point lower on the day to 2.82 percent. Their premium over the German equivalent was a shade wider at 108 basis points, and briefly drifted up to a peak of 109.5 basis points, their highest level since January 3.

