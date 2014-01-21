Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling steadied on Tuesday after a two-day push which took it close to a one-year high against the euro and longer-term records against the dollar.

While most banks favour gains for the pound this year against many of its peers, that tends to be outweighed as far as the dollar is concerned by expectations the Federal Reserve will steadily tighten U.S. monetary conditions this year.

Very strong retail sales numbers last Friday, however, have turned minds back to the pace of the UK recovery and the prospect that will force the Bank of England to be the first major central bank to raise interest rates.

There is also the prospect of flows between now and April from Vodafone's $130 billion sale, agreed last September, of its stake in Verizon's U.S. wireless business.

Sterling traded just 0.05 percent lower at $1.6420 and 0.04 percent higher against the euro at 82.42 pence.

A business survey offers another chance to take the temperature of the economy on Tuesday, but the week's centre-piece will be unemployment data and minutes from the BoE's last meeting, both due on Wednesday.

"We maintain a fairly constructive view on sterling, particularly against the euro," said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citibank in London.

He was more cautious than some on Wednesday's flood of data, judging it unlikely to damage the outlook for the pound.

"The market and Citi economists are expecting another drop in the unemployment rate in November to bring it closer to BoE's 7 percent threshold," he said.

"In addition, the BoE minutes may disappoint those looking for a indications that the MPC deliberated adjusting its unemployment threshold and effectively pushing back rate hike expectations."

Many still caution the retail sales numbers have pushed sterling close to heady levels against the dollar - the $1.6605 hit at the start of 2014 was the highest since 2011 and within striking distance of levels not seen since 2008.

That may leave sterling ripe for a pullback at some stage.

"I have fallen out of love with cable at these lofty heights, alarmed by the lopsidedness of the recovery and expecting that the (BoE) will succeed in keeping rate hike expectations in check," said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.

"But this week's news won't do anything, I suspect, to help the cause of cable bears."

Credit Agricole analysts said there was tough resistance for any further gains by the pound at $1.6526. Any defeat of that barrier would open up another attack on $1.66.

