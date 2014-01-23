Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling hit a more than 2-1/2 year high against the dollar late on Thursday, pushing above a reported option barrier at $1.6625 to extend gains on the back of speculation of an early rate rise by the Bank of England.

The pound rose as high as $1.6635 in late afternoon trade, its highest level since late April 2011. It marked the fifth straight day of gains for the pound against the dollar.

Those gains came as investors brought forward expectations of a rate hike by the Bank to as early as late 2014 or early 2015.

A sharp drop in the British jobless rate to 7.1 percent on Wednesday along with recent data that has shown a sustained pick-up in consumer demand has led investors to believe the Bank could be the first major central bank to raise rates.

"The position of the UK is just continuing to strengthen," said Lee Hardman, strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UTJ in London. "We believe it will gain further against both the euro and the dollar."

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by)