LONDON Sterling recouped early losses on Tuesday, having fallen after in-line UK growth data wrongfooted some investors who had been hoping for a better-than-forecast readout.

The pound was flat against the dollar at $1.6584, having dropped as low as $1.6536 in the wake of the data. The dollar was dragged lower on Tuesday by an unexpected drop in U.S. durable goods orders.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against sterling at 82.38 pence, having risen as high as 82.535 pence after the reading.

Britain's gross domestic product rose by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter - in line with economists' forecasts for a small reduction from the third quarter's pace. That took full-year growth for 2013 up to 1.9 percent from just 0.3 percent the year before, the highest since 2007.

Sterling's rise since the summer has been largely fuelled by better-than-forecast data as the UK economy has recovered. Some strategists have cautioned that the data could struggle to continue to surprise as analysts upgrade their forecasts.

"To see a slowdown was slightly disappointing," said Nawaz Ali, currency analyst at Western Union, who had expected a reading closer to 1 percent in the fourth quarter.

He pointed to Wednesday's statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve on whether to cut back its massive bond-buying programme further as generating potential headwinds for the pound.

"Sterling seems to be struggling to push past $1.66," said Ali. "If there's more tapering tomorrow and a stronger dollar, that could mean a correction for sterling."

CARNEY SPEECH

While a speech by Bank of England governor Mark Carney on Wednesday and UK economic data in the coming weeks may move the pound, investors view the bank's inflation report on February 12 as the next major event.

Many strategists expect Carney - who last week quashed speculation that interest rates may soon rise - to either lower or de-emphasise the 7 percent unemployment threshold above which the bank will not consider raising rates.

Such a move would be likely to push back expectations of a rate rise, particularly with CPI inflation having fallen back to the Bank of England's target in December.

"Thoughts are naturally turning to ... how the bank will position itself," said FxPro's head of research Simon Smith.

"They're more likely to do what the Fed did and soften (the threshold's) significance, rather than move the goalposts."

He added that the pound could be benefiting from the sell-off in emerging market currencies, as investors look for alternative assets.

British gilt futures were 20 ticks lower on the day at 109.37, having risen to a session high of 109.52 after the U.S. durable goods data.

They showed little lasting reaction to the British GDP figure. Ten-year British bond yields were up 3 basis points at 2.81 percent.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Alison Williams)