Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling pared losses but still traded weaker versus a strong dollar on Thursday, hindered by the Federal Reserve's gradual policy change and Bank of England governor Mark Carney's message of low interest rates.

The pound was 0.4 percent down at $1.6502, having fallen as low as $1.6445 earlier in the session.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to proceed with reining in the flood of money it is still pumping into the global economy, along with solid U.S. GDP numbers, drove the dollar broadly higher.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney reiterated on Wednesday that Britain's economic recovery had further to run before monetary policy was tightened.

"What's been driving sterling through most of the day has been the FOMC," said Neil Mellor, strategist with Bank of New York Mellon, referring to the Fed's Open Market Committee.

"Cable got a bit of a hammering but it's started to bounce back up as people like the pound. It's obvious why - the economy is doing well," he said, also pointing to widespread expectations that the UK would be among the first of the G7 countries to raise rates.

Interest rate expectations have been pushed back after Carney's speech. Money markets are pricing in a full 25 basis point hike in interest rates by March next year, according to RBS rates strategist Simon Peck.

The pound received some support as mortgage approvals rose to the highest in almost six years, although Bank of England data showed a 1.9 billion pound fall in lending to businesses in December.

One London-based trader said flows were also driven by month-end selling around the $1.65 level, while buyers came in at $1.6445.

A broadly weaker euro was 0.4 percent lower against the pound at 82.17 pence.

"Sterling remains a buy on dips especially against the euro. In the next few months we have a very nice environment for the pound, a low inflation environment, a higher growth environment," said Peter Kinsella, strategist at Commerzbank. "That should see the pound appreciate."

Gilt futures rose as far as 110.23 earlier - their highest since early November. They were last up 7 ticks on the day at 109.86.

Ten-year British bond yields were down 1 basis point at 2.75 percent, having hit their lowest in 10 weeks at 2.72 percent earlier.

"Overall Bunds and gilts look a bit stretched up here. Assuming the emerging markets issue will blow over, risk/reward it's easier to be short than long, but it's going to be choppy and volatile for a while," Andy Chaytor, European rate strategist at Nomura said.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)