Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling hit a seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, as a weaker-than-forecast British service sector survey helped further push back expectations of an interest rate rise.

The pound fell as low as $1.6252, its lowest since December 17, after Markit's services purchasing managers' index eased to 58.3 in January. This was its lowest since June and below forecasts for a 59.0 reading.

Sterling was last trading at $1.6303, down 0.1 percent.

The euro rose to its highest level against the pound in two-and-a-half weeks at 83.34 pence, and was last trading up 0.3 percent at 83.02 pence.

"The gap between the PMIs and the real performance of the economy had been so high, at some stage they had to come down and we are starting to see that," said Ian Stannard, strategist with Morgan Stanley in London.

"That may start to weigh on the pound more."

The pound was the biggest gainer of the G10 group of developed world currencies in the second half of last year, helped by expectations that a recovering economy would make the Bank of England the first major central bank to raise interest rates.

But those expectations have been pushed back in recent weeks, which has hit sterling, after comments by the Bank governor Mark Carney that the economic recovery has further to run before rates rise and after some softer-than-forecast data.

Overnight interbank sterling money market rates on Wednesday indicated the chance of a rate rise in 15 months' time, below the chance indicated on Tuesday and compared with a year's time at the start of last week.

While investors will look to Thursday's Bank policy meeting for more hints on the direction of interest rates, all eyes are on next week's inflation report, where the Bank is expected to overhaul its forward guidance.

"The trend tends to be your friend and softer sterling certainly seems to have been the trend over the past week," said Lee McDarby, executive director, corporate FX sales at Nomura International, which expects the cycle of interest rate hikes to begin in August.

"If the BoE provide us with no shocks then, with the UK PMIs out of the way this week, a test of the next sterling-dollar support level at just over $1.62 could well be on the cards."

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Alison Williams)