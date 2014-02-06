LONDON Sterling rose against the euro and trimmed losses against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England kept monetary policy unchanged, as expected, and refrained from issuing a statement adjusting its forward guidance path.

Some traders had expected the Bank to reiterate its pledge to keep rates low for longer on Thursday ahead of next week's inflation report. The Bank is expected to unveil a new plan to guide interest rate expectations in the inflation report after the previous one was overtaken by a strong recovery.

The euro was down 0.15 percent at 82.85 pence and could drop further if the European Central Bank President flagged downside risks to euro zone inflation at his news conference. Earlier the ECB also kept rates unchanged, despite the growing threat of deflation.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.6290, having risen to $1.6305 after the Bank rate announcement from around $1.6285 beforehand. Sterling hit a seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday of $1.6252.

"The release could prove a modest support for sterling to the extent which a minority of investors may have been looking for more dovish guidance. Investors seem more likely to wait until next week's inflation report before initiating fresh longs in the pound," said Josh O'Bryne, currency strategist at Citi.

After a sluggish start to 2014 analysts and investors are increasingly asking whether the pound's bull run may be over, as money markets push back expectations of when interest rates will rise after some British economic data came in below forecast.

"We're longer-term sterling strategic bears," said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes. "Now people are expecting unemployment to keep on falling and 3 percent GDP growth. I don't know where you'd get the next leg (of a rise in sterling) from."

The pound was the biggest gainer of the G10 currencies in the second half of last year, fuelled by forecast-beating UK economic data. But it has been hindered of late by Bank governor Mark Carney's comments that the economic recovery has further to run before rates rise.

Overnight interbank sterling money market rates on Thursday indicated the chance of a rate rise in 15 months' time, although this was below the chance indicated on Wednesday and compares with a year's time indicated at the start of last week.

Data on Thursday showed UK house prices rising at their fastest rate in three months. Some analysts believe fears of a property bubble could lead the Bank to use macro-prudential tools - for instance, limiting the size of a loan relative to the value of a property - which would also be less supportive for the pound.

(Additional reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Alison Williams)