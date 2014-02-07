Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling rose on Friday, helped by a narrowing of Britain's trade deficit and weak U.S. jobs data, although investors expect next week's Bank of England inflation report to provide the main driver for the pound.

The pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.6391. It extended gains versus the dollar after U.S. non-farm payrolls for January came in at 113,000, well below forecasts of 185,000, raising questions about how fast the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut back its massive bond-buying programme.

The euro, which hit a five-week high against the pound on Thursday after the European Central Bank took no steps to ease policy further, was 0.3 percent lower at 83.03 pence.

Britain's trade deficit for December stood at 7.72 billion pounds, its smallest since July 2012 and much lower than November's revised gap of 9.783 billion pounds. December's trade deficit had been forecast at 9.3 billion pounds.

Rises in industrial and manufacturing output in December from a month earlier also lent the pound support, although both figures came in below expectations.

However, gains are likely to be held in check before next week's inflation report, within which the Bank is expected to unveil a new plan to guide interest rate expectations after the previous one was overtaken by a strong recovery.

It is also likely to pledge to keep interest rates lower for longer, a message that could erode sterling's gains.

"The trade deficit was much narrower than expected and that is what helped sterling and offset the miss in manufacturing and industrial output," Nomura currency strategist Yujiro Gato said.

"The big event now is next week's inflation report and sterling could ease if thresholds are tweaked."

The euro broadly weakened after Germany's Constitutional Court referred the European Central Bank's OMT bond-buying programme, credited with stabilising the euro at the height of the bloc's sovereign debt crisis, to the European Court.

Although the German court said it saw substantial reasons to suggest the OMT exceeds the ECB's mandate, the European Court has a reputation for giving federalist rulings that take a broad interpretation of European institutions' powers.

March long gilt futures extended gains after the trade deficit data and spiked to a session high of 110.53 after the weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report.

The pound was the biggest gainer of the G10 currencies in the second half of last year, fuelled by forecast-beating British economic data. But it has been hindered of late by the Bank governor Mark Carney's comments that the economic recovery has further to run before rates rise.

Overnight interbank sterling money market rates on Friday indicated there a chance of a rate rise in 15 months' time, although this was lower than indicated on Wednesday and compares with a one-year horizon indicated at the start of last week.

"Sterling is likely to trade softly going into next week's inflation as there are chances that the Bank may downplay the unemployment threshold," said RBS currency strategist Paul Robson.

