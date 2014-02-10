LONDON Sterling struggled to hold gains against the dollar and slipped against the euro on Monday as investors sold the currency on expectations the Bank of England will modify its guidance this week and pledge to keep interest rates lower for longer.

The pound slipped to $1.6395, easing from a session high of $1.6428. It had risen on Friday after Britain posted a narrower-than-expected trade deficit and as the dollar came under pressure after U.S. non-farm payrolls data fell short of expectations, raising questions about how fast the Federal Reserve will cut back its bond-buying programme.

The euro, which hit a five-week high against the pound on Thursday after the European Central Bank took no steps to ease policy further at its monthly meeting, edged up to 83.20 pence. Traders noted steady corporate selling of euros at 83.20/25 pence which could check gains by the single currency.

Nevertheless, all the focus was on the BoE's quarterly inflation report on Wednesday when the bank is expected to unveil a new plan to guide interest rate expectations after the previous one was overtaken by a stronger-than-expected recovery.

It is also likely to pledge to keep interest rates lower for longer, a message that could erode sterling's gains.

"There is some nervousness going into the inflation report and despite a soft dollar, I do not think may are looking to short it against the pound," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

"There are some expectations that the BoE may shift goal posts or soften its forward guidance. We could see a pullback, but there is good support at $1.6260."

The pound was the biggest gainer of the G10 currencies in the second half of last year, fuelled by forecast-beating British economic data. But it has been hindered of late by BoE governor Mark Carney's comments that the economic recovery has further to run before rates rise.

Reflecting some of the nervousness in the currency derivatives market, traders said sterling/dollar options expiring on Wednesday have edged up, highlighting demand to hedge against losses in the pound.

"We expect a broader range of employment indicators to be considered," said Gareth Berry, UBS's currency strategist.

"As with the Fed though, the opportunity is likely to be used to reinforce the message that rates are destined to stay low for a long time, and that once the process of normalisation begins, it will be very gradual."

Sterling overnight interbank money market rates indicated on Monday that there was a chance of a rate rise in 15 months' time. Expectations for a rate rise, however, have been pushed back since the start of February when money market rates suggested that would happen in 12 months.

In its original forward guidance in August, the BoE said it would not consider raising rates until the jobless rate hit 7 percent, a level it expected to be reached in the second half of 2016. It subsequently brought forward that time frame, but the jobless rate has already dropped to 7.1 percent, prompting talk the BoE may consider modifying its guidance.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)