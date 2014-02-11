LONDON Sterling recovered a foothold after some early losses on Tuesday but there were some bets for a weaker pound in place ahead of an important central bank report on Britain's economic prospects.

The quarterly inflation report on Wednesday is expected by many to give the Bank of England (BoE) the chance to tweak its forward guidance on policy and firm up a message that interest rates will not rise until well into next year.

Expectations on rates have ebbed and flowed in the past six weeks but Citigroup strategist Valentin Marinov said the money market now pointed to a rate rise in May next year - a retreat from some predictions last month the bank could move in 2014.

He said if the Bank upgraded its guidance on the economy that could help squeeze out the bets on a weaker pound that have been put on by some.

"I would attribute the euro's resilience earlier in the day to FX market flows. The afternoon trade was more in line with the dominant trend, which I would say is generally still constructive for sterling," Marinov said.

"The market has pushed back expectations for (a rise in) rates to May of next year, according to money market pricing, and Citi economists think that the Bank may well wind up going earlier than that."

There remain huge barriers to the Bank raising interest rates before parliamentary elections in May next year.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, British policymakers have set themselves to run ultra-low borrowing costs which would allow the economy to inflate its way out of debt while the private sector fills in the gap left by scything cuts in public spending.

Government finance chief George Osborne, who headhunted Bank chief Mark Carney from the Bank of Canada, has promised more of the same after elections in May 2015. And Carney has repeatedly said he is in no hurry to raise rates.

But a run of bullish economic numbers, helped by a house price boom in London, have underpinned a surge for sterling in the past six months that most banks say should continue this year, at least against the euro.

"We expect the pound to come back under broad pressure, especially if the Bank confirms a new forward guidance framework that allows loose monetary policy to be maintained despite the recent recovery," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

In late trade in London, the pound had gained 0.4 percent on the day at $1.6465 but remained well off highs around $1.66-67 reached in January. It was up similarly against the euro.

