LONDON Sterling's strong rally since last week took a breather on Monday as investors booked profits after it scaled its highest peak in over five years against a trade-weighted basket of currencies earlier in the day.

Despite the drop, its bullish outlook remained intact as investors positioned for merger and acquisition inflows and growing expectations of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

The pound jumped 2 percent against the dollar last week, its best weekly performance since June, as investors brought forward expectations of when the Bank will tighten monetary policy - something highlighted by the short sterling futures.

According to RBC Capital Markets, based on the short sterling strip and the sterling overnight interbank money market rates (SONIA), the first rate hike is being priced in by February next year, compared with 15 months' time in the middle of last week.

Those expectations remained despite weekend assurances from Bank Governor Mark Carney that a number of measures from jobs to wages have to show the economy is firing all cylinders before interest rates can be raised.

"The market has not been quite as relaxed, expectations of rate hikes having been enhanced, which has, in turn, supported the currency," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

On Monday, though, sterling fell to $1.6720, having hit a high of $1.6823 in Asian trade, its highest level in more than four years. Its sharp rise since the middle of last week appeared to take a pause, especially before UK inflation data.

"There is some profit taking going on. Also if the inflation reading on Tuesday is soft, it would mean that the BoE will keep rates lower. That should see sterling slip a bit more," said a London-based spot trader.

Inflation, based on the consumer price index, is forecast to show a fall in January from a month earlier. For the year, inflation is forecast to show a reading of 2 percent, in line with the BoE's target.

BUY ON DIPS

Any drop in sterling could be temporary and would offer investors a fresh opportunity to build fresh long positions. Near end currency options are indicating a bias that more gains against the dollar and the euro are in store.

Sterling is also likely to draw support from talk of merger and acquisition related inflows, with some investors positioning for Vodafone UK shareholders to get their payout after the company sold out of Verizon's U.S. wireless business.

The euro was 0.2 higher on the day at 81.90 pence, having dropped to a one-year low of 81.57 pence in Asian trade. The BoE's trade-weighted index also slipped to 86.3, having risen to 86.6, its highest since late 2008, according to Reuters data.

Sterling's gains accelerated last week after the Bank raised its forecast for UK growth this year to 3.4 percent from 2.8 percent in its inflation report. It also said market pricing calling for the first tightening of policy in the second quarter of next year was consistent with keeping inflation on target.

In the gilts market, short-dated British government bonds outperformed, with two-year bond yields down 2.3 basis points on the day at 0.51 percent and five-year yields 2 basis points lower at 1.69 percent.

Ten-year yields were steady at 2.79 percent.

"To some extent there is some heart being taken from the comments Carney made yesterday," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

"He doesn't eliminate that uncertainty that has been introduced to the whole equation but there is certainly a confirmation they will lean against any tightening in policy for as long as they can."

