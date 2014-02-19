LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar and euro on Wednesday after a report showed the UK jobless rate rose in the three months to December, bolstering a view that the Bank of England may keep its policy accommodative for longer.

Together with a drop in Britain's annual inflation rate below the central bank's target of 2 percent, Wednesday's data should ease pressure on the Bank to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

The Bank expects to keep rates near record lows at least until the second quarter of next year, when it projects the economy will be firing on all cylinders. But some in the markets are betting the first move will come much earlier.

The rise in the jobless rate to 7.2 percent was above forecasts for a 7.1 percent reading. Sterling weakened to a session low of $1.6637 from $1.6720 before the data was released. It was last trading at $1.6676, still down on the day.

The euro was slightly firmer at 82.505 pence, having risen to a session high of 82.62 pence. The euro fell to a one-year low against the pound on Monday, then posted its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Tuesday.

Traders said losses in the pound will be limited, because the jobs report and data about wage growth overall were not particularly weak.

"The print was only 0.1 percentage point away from market forecasts and the claimant count was actually better than expectations," said Alex Edwards, head of corporate desk at UKForex. "As a result, we expect support to continue to come in at $1.66 in the near term."

Sterling has been buoyant since the Bank raised its forecast last week for economic growth this year to 3.4 percent from 2.8 percent. It also said in the inflation report that market pricing that assumed the first tightening of policy in five years would come in the second quarter of next year were consistent with keeping inflation on target.

Earlier, minutes from the BoE's latest policy meeting showed policymakers had no disagreement about major changes to the central bank's forward-guidance policy.

Last week, the Bank said it would look at a range of measures of slackness in the labour market before tightening policy. It had been using the jobless rate as single indicator since its initial forward guidance in August.

Analysts said a drop in the pound is likely to be temporary, given expectations of a huge capital inflow from the United States which is due to hit the market in the coming weeks.

Investors are positioning for Vodafone UK shareholders to get their payout after the company sold out of Verizon's U.S. wireless business.

"In the near term, there is very strong support for sterling, especially given that there are some good capital inflows lined up from the United States," said Ned Rumpeltin, G10 currency strategist at Standard Chartered.

"However it will be interesting to see if the pound can stand on its own two legs after this inflow is out of the way, given that the UK growth trajectory has softened a bit of late. There is no doubt the UK economy is doing better, but the bullish sterling trade seems to be a bit stretched and crowded."

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King/Ruth Pitchford)