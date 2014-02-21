China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON Sterling bounced back from session lows on Friday after UK retail sales data came in just a touch below expectations, undoing some market speculation ahead of the number of a substantial negative surprise.
The pound had slipped to a day's low of $1.6610 on selling ahead of the figures, which showed a robust 4.3 percent rise year-on-year in January. By 0938 GMT it had bounced back to $1.6672, up just over 0.1 percent on the day.
British gilt futures pared gains after the data to hit a session-low of 109.59, up 6 ticks on the day, having stood at 109.79 before the data.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.