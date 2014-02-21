Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling bounced back from session lows on Friday after UK retail sales data came in just a touch below expectations, undoing some market speculation ahead of the number of a substantial negative surprise.

The pound had slipped to a day's low of $1.6610 on selling ahead of the figures, which showed a robust 4.3 percent rise year-on-year in January. By 0938 GMT it had bounced back to $1.6672, up just over 0.1 percent on the day.

British gilt futures pared gains after the data to hit a session-low of 109.59, up 6 ticks on the day, having stood at 109.79 before the data.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Anirban Nag)