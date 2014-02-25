Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling extended gains against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday after Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said market expectations of a rate hike in spring next year were "not unreasonable".

The pound, which hit a four-year high against the dollar last week, rose as high as $1.6719 after the comments, up 0.4 percent on the day, with strong retail sales data from the Confederation of British Industry also shoring up sentiment.

The euro slipped as low as 82.28 pence from 82.374 pence beforehand and was last down 0.1 percent on the day.

Reiterating the central bank's comments earlier this month that market expectations of a rate rise in the second quarter of next year were consistent with keeping inflation close to target, McCafferty said "in that sense, you'd have to say that market curve is not unreasonable".

There was also a warning for sterling bulls - of which there were many at the start of this year after strong gains since last summer - when he said further strength in the currency would be a worry and could delay a rate hike.

But he added that current levels for the pound were not a major problem for British exporters.

"The comments will provide modest support for the pound," said Lee Hardman, strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"I think sterling will continue to outperform the euro and the dollar this year, unless the UK economy loses a significant amount of upward momentum or inflation surprises significantly to the downside," he said, adding that sterling can rise above $1.70 this year, while the euro could fall towards 77 pence.

Sterling has been buoyant since the Bank earlier this month raised its forecast for 2014 economic growth to 3.4 percent from 2.8 percent.

Sterling overnight interbank money market rates indicate the chances of a rate hike have been rising in recent days, and on Thursday implied the chance of a rise in 15 months' time.

With no top-tier domestic economic numbers to go on this week, February euro zone inflation on Friday will be watched for its potential to nudge the European Central Bank into easing policy.

At a time when markets are weighing when the Bank will do the opposite, that would signal higher relative returns on sterling assets and could underpin the pound.

Indeed, British asset managers like pension funds who are hedging their overseas exposures are benefiting, a senior currency management official said.

"UK hedging clients have long been balanced between dynamic and passive hedging. For those investors for whom we implement dynamic hedging, since sterling has done rather well recently, their returns have improved," said James Wood-Collins, chief executive officer at Record Currency Management which has more than $50 billion assets under management.

British government bond prices rose slightly, tracking similar moves in German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.

March long gilt futures briefly hit a session low of 109.65 just after 1130 GMT, down 14 ticks on the day, after monthly retail data from the CBI showed the fastest sales growth since mid-2012. However, they gained in later trading and were last around 109.94, up 16 ticks on the day.

