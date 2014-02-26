Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling rose for a third straight day against the euro on Wednesday, buoyed by more signs that Britain's economy is on a sustainable footing driven by rising business investment and exports.

But it fell against the dollar as investors flocked to safe-haven assets and more liquid currencies driven by geopolitical tensions. Russia upped the ante on Wednesday and ordered an urgent drill to test the combat readiness of the armed forces across western Russia amid tension with the West over Ukraine.

The euro was down 0.2 percent against the pound at 82.20 pence, slipping from around 82.47 pence before the second estimate of UK gross domestic product (GDP) data was released.

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.15 percent at $1.6655. It had briefly jumped to a day's high above $1.67 after the GDP data, before giving up those gains.

Britain's fourth-quarter GDP growth was unchanged from the official estimate at 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, although it was revised slightly down on a year-on-year basis. Nevertheless, the details of the report showed that consumer spending and a turnaround in the housing market had been the main drivers behind Britain's growth.

"The overall feeling from the report is positive and again it keeps the overall momentum intact and pointing towards a stronger pound," said Nawaz Ali, UK market analyst with Western Union.

Sterling was the best performing major currency of the second half of 2013 and it has extended that run this year, based on speculation that an improving economy may prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates early in 2015.

Sterling overnight interbank money market rates indicate the chances of a rate hike have been rising in recent days, and on Wednesday implied the chance of a rise in 15 months' time.

Ben Broadbent, a member of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee, said on Wednesday that the strength of the pound reflected the fact that other economies, particularly elsewhere in Europe, have not grown much.

His comments came a day after another policymaker Ian McCafferty told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday that current levels for the pound were not a major problem for British exporters.

"More indications that the BoE is seeing the pound's recent appreciation as reflecting the strength of the UK economy could help sterling some more going forward," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

With no top-tier UK economic numbers this week, February euro zone inflation on Friday will be watched for its potential to nudge the European Central Bank into easing policy.

"We are still bullish (on sterling) and particularly against the euro," said Michael Sneyd, currency strategist at BNP Paribas. "The macro picture still remains very favourable. In particular, I think over the days ahead, probably more the euro side is likely to drive the pair lower."

British government bond prices tracked the price of German debt as it moved sharply higher due to concerns about unrest in Ukraine, with 10-year yields dropping by 4 basis points on the day to hit a one-week low of 2.702 percent.

Yields on thirty year gilts fell to their lowest level in around three weeks below 3.50 percent

Ten-year gilts' yield spread over Bunds was little changed on the day at just under 110 basis points.

(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)