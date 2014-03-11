LONDON Sterling recovered from lows just below $1.66 on Tuesday, riding out the impact of testimony from Bank of England policymakers which offered little support for the market's view of when interest rates will rise.

Forward interest rates show investors betting on a rise in BoE rates early next year, suggesting it will be the first major central bank to lift since borrowing costs were slashed to ultra-low levels after the 2008 financial crisis.

Until the past week, those expectations had kept sterling grinding out gains against the euro and dollar, with flows from Vodafone's sale of its main U.S. business also helping, according to many in the market.

The question is whether a warning from BoE chief Mark Carney on the amount of slack left in the economy, and some colleagues' concerns that the pound is hurting exports, are enough to halt or turn back gains of more than 10 percent in eight months.

"There's certainly been a bit of movement in the pound but the jury is very definitely out on whether we will go lower from here," said a senior dealer at one well-known bank in London.

"There is a technical top forming but it is still in the ranges and I am not sure what is really going to break that."

Many in London dealing rooms spent the day glued to Carney's testimony, including his comments on the "fixing" row over allegations that dealers at a number of major banks manipulated benchmark exchange rates, and the BoE's handling of it.

More than 20 senior bankers have been suspended since the allegations were first floated publicly in the middle of last year, and dealers say banks have clamped down on communications and other practices in dealing rooms in response.

Some in the City of London, which controls 40 percent of the $5.3 trillion a day global currency market, have speculated that the row and its fallout may be starting to hamper volatility and volumes of trading.

"One can certainly postulate that this case has made some people pause and consider whether everything they were doing was in line with banks' rules, or ethical," said the same dealer.

"Lots of people have pulled their claws in and that may be in response to the investigation, even if it turns out that the sort of activity we are talking about is judged defensible."

Sterling, one of the big winners on currency markets since the middle of last year thanks to the improving economy, has shown signs of topping out in the past week, with a growing number of analysts suggesting it may not have far left to go.

Industrial output numbers showing a 2.9 percent expansion on the year in January were broadly in line with forecasts and had little impact on the pound, which fell more than half a percent against the euro and dollar on Monday.

The euro, singled out at the start of this year by many banks as likely to fall against its major currency peers, has proved far more robust than expected.

Last week's decision by the European Central Bank to leave interest rates on hold and not adopt any other easing measures has prompted many investors to reevaluate predictions of looser monetary policy, at least for the near-term.

"I still tend to think the pound comes in lower," said a spot trader with another bank in London.

"The growth play on the pound is pretty well priced in and its now about relativities. The United States seems to be emerging from a weaker patch and that should strengthen the dollar going forward."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)