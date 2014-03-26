LONDON Sterling added to this week's gains against the euro on Wednesday after comments from the Bank of England's Martin Weale that reinforced his view of a more robust economic recovery and gradually higher interest rates next year.

Weale has been more explicit in leaning toward a rise in rates next year than many of his colleagues. He said signs that wage growth was picking up bode well for an economy in which rates could not stay at record lows for ever.

That helped sterling gain another 0.2 percent against a euro weakened by signs that European policymakers are moving closer to more easing of monetary policy. The pound was also just under 0.1 percent higher against the dollar at $1.6537.

"We definitely got a bit of a boost from Weale this morning," said Graham Davidson, a spot currency dealer at NAB in London.

"He may be seen as a hawk on the BoE council, but it has got the pound a little bit bid."

Sterling has looked shakier this month after pushing higher since the middle of last year on expectations that a stronger economy would lead the Bank of England to raise interest rates well before its European and U.S. peers.

A steady drop in UK inflation, which continued in February data on Tuesday, highlighted the doubts that remain over the structure of British growth, largely founded so far on consumer borrowing and housing markets.

But against the euro, attention is increasingly focusing as much on policy in Europe as in Britain. Bundesbank President and member of the ECB Governing Council Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday it was not "out of the question" for the ECB to buy bank assets to fight deflation - a softening of the German central bank's strict stance on the issue.

By 0914, GMT the euro was down 0.18 percent at 83.44 pence, although that still left it higher than it had been late in European trading on Tuesday.

"There are a number of factors chipping away at the case for a weaker pound but I still favour it lower," Davidson said.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)