LONDON Sterling turned more positive on Tuesday, gaining almost 1 percent to its highest in a month against the dollar after data showed UK industrial output rose much faster than forecast in February.

The pound has struggled to make more progress against both the dollar and euro in the past two months as doubts over the durability of Britain's economic recovery emerged and traders judged the bulk of the good economic news to be priced in.

But leading economic research body NIESR said Britain's economy looked to have grown at its fastest quarterly rate since early 2010 during the first three months of this year, faster than many analysts had been predicting.

That and the output data added to the belief that a rise in official rates of return on sterling could come sooner rather than later next year.

"A stronger UK recovery will inevitably also force the Bank of England to raise rates ahead of its peers. We expect this to take place in the first half of 2015," said Torben Kaaber, chief executive of Saxo Capital Markets.

"I expect the pound still has momentum against the dollar, especially if you take into account the weaker than expected US payroll numbers out last week."

Output rose 2.7 percent year-on-year and 0.9 percent on the month in February, compared with expectations respectively for rises of 2.2 and 0.3 percent.

British government bonds suffered their first fall since last Wednesday, though mostly due to a weaker tone for German debt rather than the industrial output data.

Ten-year gilt yields rose more than 3 basis points on the day to 2.70 percent, and their spread over Bunds briefly widened to over 115 basis points - the highest since Friday - before narrowing.

Demand was solid at the sale of 1.3 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) of index-linked bonds maturing in 2034, and the gilt slightly outperformed its peers in post-auction trading.

By late afternoon in London, sterling was trading 0.9 percent higher against the dollar at $1.3746 (8210 pence), in the top half of the range it has held in since mid-February. It was half a percent higher against the euro, trading around one-month highs at 82.35 pence.

Some traders noted strong resistance to further gains for sterling as it nears $1.70.

A number of banks have turned more bearish on the pound in the past month, judging there is little chance of the Bank of England risking shocking the economy and housing market with a rate rise in the first half of next year.

In broader terms, doubts remain as to whether the UK economy can rebalance itself towards more exports, production and investment to create longer-run growth that can pay off the debts generated by five years of financial turmoil.

"I think the temptation for many will be to take some profit up here," said one London-based trader. "The data is good but there isn't anything here that would change the narrative." ($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds)

(Additional reporting by David Milliken and Anirban Nag Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)