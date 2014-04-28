LONDON Sterling ended just a touch higher after hitting a 4-1/2 year high against the dollar on Monday, the prospect of another big buyout of a British firm not enough to drive it on towards stronger resistance around $1.70.

Driven by an improving economy that has outpaced its peers in Europe, the pound has gained more than 10 percent against a basket of currencies since March last year.

That move has broadly stalled since mid-February, but a steady flow of solid economic data and signs of more merger activity which may require big companies to buy the currency have helped prod it higher this month.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer confirmed on Monday it wanted to buy AstraZeneca in a deal that could value its smaller British rival at more than $100 billion (59.47 billion pounds).

The pound gained as much as 0.4 percent against the dollar before retreating to $1.6813, up 0.1 percent on the day but almost half a cent below the 4-1/2 year high of $1.6858 hit in early trade.

It was broadly unchanged against the euro at 82.37 pence and opinion in the market was divided on direction for the rest of a week of important news releases in the United States.

"The merger news this morning clearly helped but it played into the broad story of sterling strength," said Neil Mellor, strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in London.

"With the lack of choice on strong currency stories out there, there will be a challenge sooner rather than later to $1.70."

A number of strategists have turned more bearish on the pound's prospects in the past month though, especially against the dollar, which many banks and investment houses still expect to strengthen this year despite a weaker-than-expected first quarter for the U.S. economy.

Tuesday's first estimate of gross domestic product in the opening quarter of 2014 will provide more evidence for the debate over whether Britain's upturn is really strong enough to justify a rise in interest rates early next year.

While headline economic numbers have been consistently strong this year, doubters point to the economy's reliance on the property market in London and consumer borrowing rather than growth in investment, wages and underlying demand.

"There were parts of last week's BoE minutes where the MPC tried to pour a bit of cold water on the market's more upbeat assessment of inflation and the labour market," said Paul Robson, a strategist with RBS in London.

"While official data have remained very robust, we see downside risks to the market and BoE expectations for the first estimate of first quarter GDP."

A Reuters poll forecast the economy to have grown 0.9 percent in the January-March quarter, up from 0.7 percent in the final three months of last year. That would be more than 3 percent in annual terms.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans/Ruth Pitchford)