LONDON Sterling hit an eight-week low against the dollar and fell sharply against the euro on Friday as investors moved towards traditionally lower-yielding safe haven currencies after the United States authorised air strikes against militants in Iraq.

A bigger-than-expected British trade deficit also weighed modestly on the currency, which is heading for its fifth successive week of losses against the dollar - the worst run in over two years.

But it was clear that the main driver across financial markets was risk aversion, with shares falling and safe-haven assets rising. British 10-year gilts rallied to their highest in a year on safety bids.

In the currency market, investors sought refuge in the traditional security of the yen and Swiss franc, as well as the euro, which some say is also emerging as a safe-haven play. Both the euro and the yen are also much more liquid than the pound and preferred during times of financial market stress.

U.S. military aircraft conducted an air strike on Friday against Islamic State artillery used against Kurdish forces defending the city of Erbil, near U.S. personnel, a Pentagon spokesman said.

Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war.

Fighting continued in east Ukraine and Russia banned imports of most food from the West in retaliation for sanctions over the conflict there.

"Investors are fearful about the rise in geopolitical tensions across the board," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ in London.

"Generally during these periods, the more traditional safe-haven currencies like the yen outperform the more high-risk currencies – the pound is generally seen as more high-risk."

Sterling fell to a trough of $1.6787, its lowest since June 12, down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro gained broadly and was up 0.45 percent against the pound at 79.75 pence. Several traders cited a squeeze on bets taken against the single currency in the past few weeks.

"There has been no obvious catalyst for the euro's rebound and extended positioning in a de-risking environment is probably the main factor," a London-based trader said.

The euro had fallen against the pound on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the fundamentals for the euro to weaken had improved, stressing the continued diverging path of euro zone and U.S. monetary policy.

Some analysts interpreted that as talking down the euro.

The pound, though, has been supported by improving fundamentals for the UK and expectations that the Bank of England will tighten policy later this year or early next year. Next week the focus shifts to the Bank's Inflation Report, in which policymakers could upgrade growth prospects.

The Inflation Report will be released on August 13.

Analysts said that despite strong growth and employment gains, growing uncertainty about slack in the labour market and subdued inflation are likely to lead to the report reinforcing expectations that rate hikes will be data-driven.

In the gilts market, 10-year British government bond prices hit their highest level in a year, as yields sank 8 basis points on the day to 2.405 percent.

But they were unable to hold on to these gains after U.S. markets opened and at 15:00 PM BST yields were down just 2 basis points at 2.46 percent.

"This week has been mostly about geopolitics as the main driver of markets on a global basis," said Simon Peck, fixed income strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.

"The overnight news has really emboldened the flight to quality demand for safe-haven core assets such as gilts and Bunds."

(Editing by Andrew Roche)