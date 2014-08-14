LONDON Sterling was subdued near a four-month low against the dollar on Thursday on persistent selling pressure a day after the Bank of England indicated that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates due to subdued wage growth in the economy.

So poor is sentiment towards the pound that it also struggled against the euro, which fell initially towards nine-month lows against the dollar after dismal growth data from Germany and France. The euro, in fact, extended gains to hit a seven-week high against the pound.

Traders said more investors were unwinding bullish bets after the BoE's quarterly Inflation Report took markets by surprise on Wednesday. They had taken those bets on the currency after BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a speech in June that tightening would come sooner than many anticipated.

But Wednesday's BoE report and Carney's dovish comments in a news conference prompted investors to push back expectations of when rates would rise to early next year from late 2014.

In the report, the BoE slashed forecasts for wage growth by half and Carney said a pick-up in earnings would help determine the timing of rate hikes.

Sterling overnight interbank average rates are now pricing in the chance of a hike in February, having been pricing in a slight chance of a December rise.

Sterling was flat at $1.6888, having fallen to $1.6657, the lowest since mid-April, in morning trade in London. It pared losses in afternoon trade as the dollar came under pressure after U.S. jobless claims missed forecasts.

Still, sterling has shed almost 3 percent since hitting a six-year high of $1.7192 in mid-July, and more losses are likely in store, traders said.

The euro rose to a six-week high of 80.275 pence, extending gains seen on Wednesday. Sterling's broad-based losses took it to its lowest against a trade-weighted basket of currencies since June 12.

"If wage growth continues to disappoint it would likely push back expectations for the first rate hike later into 2015. In these circumstances, the pound is likely to continue to trade on a weaker footing in the near term," Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

Morgan Stanley, among other banks, switched trading recommendations and is now looking to sell the pound against the dollar on a bounce. "We look to use rebounds towards $1.6750 to establish short positions," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

British government bond prices pared moderate gains made in early trading that sent the 10-year gilt yield to its lowest level in more than a year.

It touched a session low of 2.392 percent, the lowest yield since Aug. 5, 2013, as the market continued to digest new forecasts from the BoE as well as the poor euro zone growth data. At 1320 GMT it had recovered to 2.42 percent, down 2 basis points on the day.

