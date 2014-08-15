A pile of one pound coins is seen, in central London June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling headed for a sixth straight weekly fall against the dollar on Friday as doubts over the chances of a near-term rise in interest rates put it on course for its longest losing streak in five years.

After sinking as much as 1 percent over the past two days, the pound regained a foothold against the dollar in early European deals, taking some meagre support from confirmation of Britain's robust economic performance in the second quarter and briefly topping $1.67.

But the pound's gains were short-lived and it edged back towards a four-month low of $1.6657 - hit on Thursday - later in the day. It was last trading flat at $1.6685.

Data from the United States showed industrial production edged higher than expected in July and manufacturing output rising by the most since February, adding to a picture of a solidifying U.S. economic recovery.

Sterling had been the best performer by far among major currencies in the year to the start of July, driven higher by expectations the Bank of England could start raising interest rates to cool the economy as soon as this November.

But Governor Mark Carney doused any such expectations in his reading of the outlook along with the BoE's latest inflation report on Wednesday, prompting markets to push back pricing for the first rise into the first quarter of next year.

"Now that the Bank of England has laid out its stall, it's going to take quite a bit to push sterling higher," said Simon Smith, head of research at trading platform at FxPro.

"For sterling to move higher now is less dependent on what the Bank says and more on how the data progresses."

The first detailed read-out of second quarter gross domestic product on Friday again showed an economy expanding healthily, but did little to quell the doubts over whether that is generating any upward pressure on wages and inflation.

The euro gained 0.1 percent against sterling, staying comfortably above the 80 pence level at 80.195 pence despite worse-than-expected data on Thursday that showed the euro zone's biggest economy, Germany, contracted in the second quarter.

Traders said that minutes from the BoE's latest monetary policy meeting, due next Wednesday, could be important for sterling.

"Current levels against the euro are attractive for considering re-entering sterling shorts, especially ahead of next week's Bank of England minutes which could possibly highlight a dissenter on the policy committee," analysts from BNP Paribas said in a note to clients.

In the gilt market, prices rose moderately, with the two-year British government bond on track for its biggest weekly gain since late June last year.

At 14:24 PM BST, the two-year gilt yield was 2.5 basis points down on the day at 0.69 percent, while long-dated British government bond yields also slipped.

The spread between British and German 10-year bond yields narrowed around 2 basis points during the session to 139.5 basis points, not far from its lowest level this week of 139.1 touched on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce in London and Patrick Graham in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)