LONDON Sterling weakened marginally against the dollar and the euro after data on Thursday showed UK retail sales slowed more than expected in July.

The pound fell around 15 pips against the dollar after the official release showed sales growth falling back to 2.6 percent year-on-year, down from 3.4 percent a month earlier and forecasts of a 3.0 percent rise.

It weakened to a session low of 80.08 pence per euro and to $1.6572, holding just above 4-month lows hit earlier against the dollar in Asian trading.

Gilt yields and Britain's FTSE 100 were little changed after the data, the latter up 0.3 percent at 6,772.43 by 09:32 AM BST.

