SYDNEY Sterling slid to its lowest this year in Asian trade on Monday after a poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain had taken their first opinion poll lead since the referendum campaign began.

The pound fell nearly 1 percent to as low as $1.6165 in early trade, the lowest since last November and the biggest daily drop in eight months.

The YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper showed the "Yes" to independence campaign on 51 percent against 49 percent for the "no" camp, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month.

Investors have tended to assume the no campaign would win in the end and have not truly priced in the risk of Scotland leaving the union.

