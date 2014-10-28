Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling rose against the dollar on Tuesday after U.S. data showed capital goods orders took their steepest drop in eight months in September.

The bigger-than-expected 1.7 percent fall in orders knocked the dollar hard and strong U.S. consumer confidence figures failed to fully reverse the move, even though the index of consumer attitudes climbed to the highest levels in seven years, beating economists' expectations

Sterling rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to trade at $1.6165.

Angus Campbell, senior analyst at FxPro, said that while the U.S. data had given the pound a temporary boost, further appreciation was unlikely.

"The market is quite bearish on sterling at the moment, and the Bank of England has recently become more and more dovish in its outlook for monetary tightening. You would expect that to have a bearing on sterling, but it isn't playing out at this moment in time," he said.

Earlier, sterling had struggled after BoE Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said the central bank would need to see more signs of price pressures building before it begins to increase interest rates and that slack remained in the labour market.

Sterling remained down 0.2 percent against the euro at 78.85 pence.

Shafik's comments were seen by investors as consistent with a dovish tone from the BoE. Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting showed MPC members firmly against raising rates now, pointing to weak inflation pressure at home and a slowdown in the euro zone, Britain's most important export market.

Out of the MPC's nine members, only Martin Weale and Ian McCafferty have so far voted to raise interest rates from their record low level of 0.5 percent.

Sterling had reached a six-year high against the dollar in mid-July on the expectation that the BoE would start hiking interest rates by the end of this year. But those bets have since been pushed well back, with many now not expecting rates to rise until the second half of next year.

"A couple of months ago, when the market was very long (sterling), sterling would have been very vulnerable to comments like this," said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

"But now that the market has already reacted to the absence of inflationary pressures in the UK, there is little froth to take out of sterling."

The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts a two-day meeting later in the day, and is widely expected to end its $4 trillion asset purchase programme.

Most investors also expect the FOMC to keep its key policy language unchanged in its statement, with the phrase "a considerable amount of time" being retained with respect to the timing of a rise in interest rates.

(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)