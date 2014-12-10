LONDON Sterling edged up against a dollar that was in retreat for a third straight day on Wednesday, while falling against the euro, after the head of the Bank of England did little to change expectations of when interest rates will rise.

In an interview with the Birmingham Times, BoE Governor Mark Carney said UK rates will have to be increased despite an expected dip in inflation, but that the exact timing of the first hike since 2007 is uncertain and tightening is likely to be gradual.

That did not change the view, widely held in the market, that interest rates will not rise until the end of next year or early in 2016 - an expectation that has been pushed back since the summer, dragging the pound down with it.

"He (Carney) was very vague, and very much in keeping with what he said in the last few months," said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "But fundamentally I don't think the story (for sterling) is going to change, or has changed."

Against the euro, sterling lost 0.2 percent to trade at 79.11 pence.

But against the dollar, which has fallen over 1 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 high against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors lock in profits before the end of the year, the pound rose to $1.5703, up 0.2 percent on the day.

"While we are dollar bulls, we think the Fed will wait until late next year before raising interest rates, and there is the potential for pullbacks on sterling/dollar," said Jane Foley, currency strategist with Rabobank in London.

She saw the pound broadly steady in a range of $1.56-1.59 over the next few months, playing down the risks from the run in to next May's parliamentary election, which surveys suggest is too close to call.

"Politics is such a big event risk in emerging economies but, in a developed economy like the UK, do investors really differentiate between which political party will be in power?" Foley said.

"I'm not saying we definitely won't see a political shakeout in the first quarter, I just don't think it will happen."

