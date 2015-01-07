One pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling fell to near 18-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday after robust U.S. data pointed to an improving labour market there while investors pushed back expectations of an interest rate hike in Britain.

Signs Britain's economic recovery may be losing steam have prompted investors to push back the estimated timing of a first Bank of England interest rate rise into next year. Six months ago, many expected a move before the end of 2014.

But while the pound has weakened steadily against the dollar, by the start of this year it had fallen less than 1 percent against a basket of currencies from peaks last July. Since then, it has slumped 1.6 percent in three days.

Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Bank of New York Mellon are among the major banks who have called for a fall in sterling at the start of the year.

"We still prefer shorts in sterling against the dollar to shorts in the euro," Kit Juckes, an analyst with Societe Generale, said in a note to clients on Wednesday.

"Positioning is less of a challenge, weak UK economic data continue to surprise the market and the drag from political uncertainty will be a constant theme in the coming months."

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.5090, having hit a near 18-month low of $1.5077 after better-than-expected U.S. ADP data. The data saw U.S. yields inch up and underpinned the dollar ahead of non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Sterling also rose to 78.35 pence per euro.

Analysts highlighted the risk to the currency from a slowdown in the euro zone and a general election in May. The run in has got under way in earnest since New Year, David Cameron's ruling Conservatives launching a salvo on opposition Labour's lack of credibility on efforts to reduce the budget deficit.

Labour has been keeping a lid on spending promises in response, but, amid a raft of media reports on rising waiting times in hospitals, has criticised the government on the impact on public services of five years of austerity.

Rather than the relatively slender differences on policy between the main parties, what bothers investors is the prospect of a "hung" parliament where neither can form a government and a drift towards the anti-EU UKIP party.

"While the policies currently being presented by the major parties are unlikely to be attractive to foreign investors, we believe that it is likely to be the uncertainty that keeps GBP under sustained pressure," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

