LONDON Sterling rose on Friday, having seen its biggest daily rise in more than a year the previous day after the Bank of England brought forward its forecasts for when inflation would return to its 2 percent target.

In an interview on Friday morning, BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe reiterated the Bank's message that there would be no need to resort to more stimulus for the economy now, and that the impact from low oil prices on inflation would be temporary.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that a rate hike was the Bank's most likely next policy move, though it stood ready to ease policy further if necessary.

Carney also indicated that the market had been right to bring forward its expectations of when interest rates would begin to rise from their historic lows to February next year, from expectations a few weeks ago that rates would not rise until well into 2016.

Sterling inched up to $1.5401, having gained over 1 percent on Thursday and hitting a five-week high of $1.5490 in early Asian trading. The pound is on track for its third straight week of gains against the dollar - its best run since June last year.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.1 percent higher at 74.02 pence, close to a seven-year peak of 73.715 pence hit on Thursday. All of which left the sterling trade-weighted index near a six-year high.

"The medium term outlook actually looks a lot stronger and that was one of things Carney continuously came back to and highlighted during the press conference," said Marvin Barth, European head of FX strategy at Barclays in London.

"The second thing (that drove sterling higher) is that he did validate that move forward in interest rate expectations."

The BoE's new forecast that inflation will rebound to hit its 2 percent target in about two years' time, and then slightly overshoot it by early 2018, was the most aggressive such call by the bank in five years, according to Citi.

"Carney offered something for everyone. Further easing was not ruled out, nor were rate hikes," wrote Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING. "(Sterling) can squeeze a little higher to the $1.5500 area, but that probably looks a sell given our bullish dollar view."

Focus will now turn to British inflation data on Tuesday, but more crucially on wage growth numbers on Wednesday and minutes from the latest BoE minutes. At its meeting in January, two policymakers who had previously voted for an increase dropped their call as inflation tumbled to decade lows and wage growth remained subdued.

