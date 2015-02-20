LONDON The trade-weighted sterling index hovered near a six-year high on Thursday, boosted by gains against the euro as investors grew confident that Britain's robust growth outlook would prompt the central bank to raise rates sooner than expected.

It gave up some of its gains against the dollar after better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims, though by late afternoon trade it had recouped those losses to trade flat.

Earlier, the dollar had fallen after the minutes of January's Federal Reserve policy meeting showed officials were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon.

In contrast, data showed British wages growing strongly, outstripping inflation by the widest margin since before the financial crisis. Minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting also showed two policymakers voted to increase rates in the second half of the year.

"If the market shifts its pricing in the next few months, either re-pricing Fed rate expectations down, or bringing forward the expected timing of a UK rate hike, sterling can easily get back above $1.60," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Sterling was steady at $1.5440, having hit a seven-week high of $1.5480 just after the Fed minutes were released. Those gains kept the trade-weighted sterling index at 90.5, not far from its six-year high of 90.7 struck on Wednesday.

It also gained against the euro, trading at 73.75 pence per euro having hit a seven-year high of 73.48 pence on Wednesday. Traders said the euro was likely to drift lower given risks from the Greek debt talks and the start of an asset-buying programme by the European Central Bank next month.

British interest rates have been at a record low of 0.5 percent for six years, and investors reckon they could stay there for at least a year due to low inflation.

But with wages picking up strongly and recent data showing the manufacturing, construction and services sectors all growing at a robust pace, some analysts reckon the BoE may have to tighten policy before the market anticipates.

Goldman Sachs said in a note it expects the BoE to raise interest rates later this year.

"While there are risks to our forecast, particularly as it relates to the timing of the first hike, if our relatively optimistic views on growth and wage inflation prove to be correct, we are comfortable with the view that the BoE will tighten by more than the market is currently discounting," Kevin Daly, economist at Goldman Sachs said.

British government bond yields edged away from Wednesday's 2015 highs as markets tracked discussions about a possible extension to Greece's bailout programme against a backdrop of sharply falling oil prices.

Ten-year yields dropped by 1 basis point to 1.84 percent, while their spread over Bunds tightened by a couple of basis points from Wednesday's four-month high of nearly 148 basis points.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken; Editing by Jon Boyle)