LONDON Sterling hit a six-week low to the euro and also fell back against the dollar on Tuesday, feeling more pressure from an uncertain political outlook ahead of May 7 parliamentary elections.

Opinion polls pointing to a hung parliament, where neither major party can form a government on its own, have driven the cost of insuring against volatile moves in the pound to the highest since last year's referendum on Scottish independence.

While investors traditionally tend to favour Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party, there are also concerns that the post-electoral political calculus could lead swiftly to a vote on taking Britain out of the European Union.

Cameron said on Tuesday there was a "pretty slim" chance that he could bring forward to 2015 a referendum he has promised to hold after seeking further changes to the terms of Britain's membership of the bloc.

"If the result leads to a referendum, it is likely to become a massive issue for markets and at that point we may well see position sizes being taken down," said Phil Poole, head of research at Deutsche AWM in London.

He said he had seen no such movement yet, however, and bank strategists said the bulk of Tuesday's move lower in sterling stemmed from a recovery for the euro against the dollar ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.

Sterling fell 0.6 percent to $1.4745 and as much as 1 percent against a broadly stronger euro, to 71.91 pence.

Banks and trading houses have issued research notes warning of the potential impact of political instability on a UK economy still struggling with enormous fiscal and current account shortfalls, and sterling has suffered as a result.

The pound hit a five-year low of $1.4699 last Friday, hurt by comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney signalling he was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Traders will look closely on Wednesday at UK earnings data, which the BoE has said is an important factor in its considerations on when to raise interest rates.

The central political event will be British finance minister George Osborne's budget. While Osborne has promised he will not include pre-election "gimmicks", its impact on the polls will be closely watched.

"Traditionally a good Tory showing in the polls tended to be sterling-positive," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC Markets in London.

"But seeing as that might now mean a referendum on EU-exit or lessen the chances of a stable government after the election, it might not be positive."

