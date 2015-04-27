A gallery assistant holds a 2-pound coin with the new portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth following it's unveiling at the National Portrait Gallery in London March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Sterling rose above $1.52 for the first time in seven weeks on Monday after a poll put the ruling Conservatives six points ahead of the Labour party 10 days before parliamentary elections.

The poll, funded by Michael Ashcroft, a Conservative peer and former deputy party chairman, found support for the Conservatives at 36 percent and for Labour at 30 percent.

Markets have historically tended to favour Conservative governments over centre-left Labour, but this election is complicated by the Conservatives' pledge to hold a referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union by 2017 if they are returned to power.

Sterling rose to $1.5244 after the poll was published from around $1.5183 before, leaving it up around 0.4 percent on the day. Against the euro, the pound was up 0.1 percent at 71.555 pence.

"Traditionally the Conservatives are seen as more in favour of the market and supply-side reform, which would be positive for growth in the UK," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

"But what the market will be more focused on, at least initially, is how long it takes to form that government and in what form the government will ultimately be."

The pound has also been boosted by a bringing forward of expectations of when interest rates will rise, with investors now pricing in a rate hike early next year.

Last week minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting showed the central bank saw a chance that inflation could rebound faster than expected next year, and that it thought the rate tightening priced in by markets was "exceptionally slow".

The pound gained almost 3.5 percent against the dollar over the two weeks to Friday, in its biggest fortnighly rise since May 2009.

"There is generally the notion in the market that as soon as the election is over, the focus will quickly turn back to growth conditions in the UK, which are more constructive and which are making a case (for the BoE) increasing interest rates," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

Investors were also focussed on UK gross domestic product (GDP) data due on Tuesday. Growth is forecast to have moderated in the first quarter, slowing to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent, while for the year growth is expected to have eased to 2.6 percent from 3 percent..

With little in the way of major domestic economic data on Monday, gilt prices fell along with German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, which suffered as world shares hit a new high.

At 1631 London time, the 10-year gilt yield was up around 4 basis points on the day at 1.69 percent.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Nigel Stephenson and Andrew Roche)