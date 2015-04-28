Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling hit seven-week highs against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, recovering from data showing the UK economy grew slower than expected in the first quarter.

It gained 0.3 percent on the day to $1.5283.

The slide in quarterly gross domestic product growth to 0.3 percent - half that of the last three months of last year and below forecasts of 0.5 percent - quelled expectations for a rise in British interest rates this year and knocked the pound.

But the chances of a hike had already looked thin, and analysts and traders said any negative impact had quickly been outweighed by a broad sell-off in the dollar, fell to its lowest in three weeks against a basket of currencies.

"It seems there are a lot of U.S. rate plays going through the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange), and I tend to agree that USD strengthening has paused for the time being in currencies," said Peter Jerrom, a derivatives broker with London-based Sigma.

The pound remained in negative territory against a resurgent euro, down 0.1 percent on the day at 71.55 pence and similarly against the Bank of England's trade-weighted basket of currencies.

The bigger impact of the growth figures might be in next week's UK elections. The data undermined a cornerstone of Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron's campaign.

Polling gains for the Conservatives have generally benefited the pound so far.

"With the election only days away, opposition parties will be quick to jump on the poor figure as evidence that ongoing Tory spending cuts are stifling growth," said Jake Trask, a corporate dealer at broker UKForex.

British government bond futures rose around 20 ticks to stand 10 ticks higher on the day and Marc Ostwald, a strategist at ADM Investor Services, said the figures had flattened the future trajectory on rates.

"The market reaction has been quite modest, given the substantial slowdown," he said. "The front end's slightly better on the day, which is not surprising, but it's hardly shape-shifting in terms of interest rate expectations."

The yield spread between 10-year gilts and the equivalent German Bund narrowed by more than 2 basis points, bottoming at 151.3 basis points.

