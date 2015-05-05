LONDON Sterling rose on Tuesday after a sell-off last week, with most investors looking to hedge currency exposure in the options market just two days before Britain votes in the closest national election in recent history.

Speculators have been adding to bets against the pound in recent weeks and the cost of protection against short-term swings in sterling has soared. [IMM/FX]

Trading desks in London are bracing for sharp moves after the polls close on May 7 at 2200 London time. Some banks and brokerages are deploying extra staff on late Thursday and early Friday.

The one-week sterling/dollar implied volatility option, which expires on May 12, rose to 18.375 percent. That was its highest since the aftermath of May 2010's parliamentary elections, which gave no party an overall majority and led to several days of wrangling among parties to form a coalition.

Polls before Thursday's ballot show the ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour Party neck-and-neck and support for Scotland's nationalist party surging, making another hung parliament the most likely outcome.

Sterling hit a 10-day low of $1.5088 earlier on Tuesday after data showed growth in Britain's construction industry slowed in April. The pound recovered to trade at $1.5160, up 0.2 percent on the day, but well below last week's high of $1.5498.

The pound was 0.4 percent higher at 73.415 pence against the euro, which weakened across the board on reports the International Monetary Funds may cut a funding lifeline to Greece unless its European partners accept more debt writedowns.

"The focus is set to be on the election and then on the coalition negotiations, which could be messy and which may take some time," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "We expect the pound to remain on the defence against the euro in the coming sessions."

Major U.S. bank Citi also recommended investors go short sterling against the dollar. Indications over the weekend were the ruling Conservatives were unlikely to be in a position to govern, Citi said.

And while many traders in London's right-leaning City oppose Labour, they are also concerned about the Conservative promise to hold a referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union. In general, investors worry that a weak minority government won't be able to deal with Britain's fiscal and current account deficits.

"It is the uncertainty which is going to be crucial for sterling," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley. "Our baseline scenario is it will fall to $1.39 against the dollar in the weeks after the election."

