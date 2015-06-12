LONDON Sterling gained against a broadly weaker euro on Friday, rising to a 10-day high, as worries about Greek default drove investors to move out of the single currency and into safer havens.

Sentiment towards the euro and European stocks soured on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund announced that its delegation had left negotiations over Greece in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens. There were also media reports that the German government is preparing for a Greek default.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at 72.33 pence, its lowest since June 2, and on track for its first weekly loss in three.

"The Swiss franc has gained while both the dollar and pound have attracted safe haven flows. Sterling/euro is up nearly 1.5 percent since Thursday," said a spot-based trader.

Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5512. It was supported by data that showed Britain's economic growth rate was stronger than previously estimated last year and in early 2015.

Gross domestic product rose by 3.1 percent in 2014, up from a previous reading of 2.8 percent, under the revisions announced on Friday, the Office for National Statistics said.

Sterling was on track for its best weekly performance in a month against the dollar, bolstered by expectations that the UK economy was growing at a healthy pace in the second quarter and the Bank of England would raise rates in a year's time.

Some fund managers, like UBS Wealth Management, expect the BoE to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve in raising rates sooner.

"We expect UK inflation to pick up by the end of the year and a rate hike by November just after the Federal Reserve," said Bill O'Neill, head of CIO research at UBS Wealth Management. "The euro is likely fall below 70 pence."

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)