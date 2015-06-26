Some British sterling money in coins and bank notes is seen September 2, 2005. BANKG REUTERS/Catherine Benson

LONDON Sterling hit a one-month high against a weakened euro on Friday, racking up its third straight week of gains on the back of revived expectations for a rise in British interest rates at the end of this year.

A jump in wage growth and signs of renewed dissent on the Bank of England's policy committee to keeping rates on hold at record lows have prompted money markets to price in a chance of a rise as early as December.

The latest batch of headlines about Greece prodded the single currency broadly lower in late afternoon trade in Europe, and sterling rose around half a percent to less than 71 pence per euro. Against the dollar it was flat at $1.5746.

"After the Swedish crown, sterling is the best performing major currency this month," analysts from Rabobank said in an afternoon note.

"Greek news should generate volatility for all the euro crosses in the coming weeks but the fact that the market is beginning to debate whether a BoE rate hike this year could be back on the table should lend support to the pound."

A quantitative analysis index run by French bank Societe Generale put the pound as the strongest bet going forward among developed world currencies.

"This is a combination of the interest rate differentials, and the direction and momentum of changes in interest rate differentials, as well as the momentum of sterling itself," SG strategist Alvin Tan said.

"It's fair to say that sterling has done well and we think it will continue to do so, particularly against the euro."

On a trade-weighted basis, the gains against the euro took sterling back to a seven-year high of 93.5 hit on Wednesday.

SG's forecasts predict the pound will reach 69 pence per euro by the end of the year. Sterling has already gained almost 5 percent on a trade-weighted basis since a British election in May that produced the right-leaning government markets wanted.

There are risks lurking that could hurt investments and the currency, especially linked to a planned referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

Any real threat from that process seems some distance off as Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday formally launched his efforts to gain a new deal from EU leaders that he says he needs to keep Britain as a member.

