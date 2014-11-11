Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling inched higher on Tuesday, helped in extremely thin trade by retail sales data that painted a marginally brighter-than-expected economic picture to a market awaiting the Bank of England's inflation report.

The bank's latest forecasts are expected to confirm a push back in the expected timing of a first rise in interest rates long into next year, something that is already broadly priced into UK money markets.

Expectations the bank would raise rates sooner were at the heart of a rally for sterling that petered out earlier this year, just as the dollar began to rally more broadly, although the pound has been in more robust shape over the past month.

"A larger-than-expected downgrade to the inflation forecast tomorrow would clearly drive the pound lower, particularly against the dollar," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.

"But that will broadly be confirming something the market already largely knows, so that may water down somewhat the impact it has."

He said that the overall message of the report could push sterling below $1.58, with those losses more pronounced than against the euro.

Despite gains of around 0.2 percent on the day, the pound was still trading at $1.5881, within a cent of last week's 14-month low. Against the euro it was almost unchanged at 78.41 pence.

The quarterly inflation report is expected to revise down near-term inflation forecasts on lower energy and food prices but with upward revisions to the British central bank's longer-term forecasts.

Economic growth projections might also be tweaked lower to factor in renewed uncertainty from the euro zone, which is facing a slowdown and the threat of deflation, analysts said.

Sterling took one of its biggest daily falls against the dollar this year after the August inflation report, which pushed back interest rate hike expectations.

But there is also the prospect that numbers on wage growth, a key missing ingredient in the recovery so far, may have more impact. The British Retail Consortium's October report also showed total retail spending was 1.4 percent higher than a year ago, compared with a 0.8 percent fall in September, the steepest annual drop since April 2012.

