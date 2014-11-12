Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling inched up on Wednesday after a monthly labour report showed UK wage growth overtaking inflation after months of slack performance which has undermined the case for a rise in interest rates next year.

Pay awards have lagged behind price growth for most of the period since the 2008 financial crisis and a more robust pickup is seen as a vital missing ingredient in Britain's economic recovery.

Sterling inched up 0.1 percent to trade at $1.5931 from $1.5898 before the data, with the market awaiting the Bank of England's latest Inflation Report at 1030 GMT. Against the euro it gained around 0.4 percent on the day to 78.04 pence per euro.

Gilt futures pared gains after the data and were last at 115.37, up 7 ticks on day.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Anirban Nag)