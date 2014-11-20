LONDON Sterling strengthened to less than 80 pence per euro on Thursday and inched higher against the dollar after British retail sales beat expectations in October, offering relief to a currency that has struggled in the past few weeks.

The pound has suffered mainly from a pullback in expectations for an early rise in interest rates next year, a weaker run of economic numbers pushing pricing for a first quarter point rise out to the fourth quarter.

But political risk before next May's general election is also starting to bear on the pound. Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives risk losing a second British parliamentary seat to the anti-EU UKIP party on Thursday, foreshadowing possible political upheaval next year.

"I'm not sure the market is focussing on the political risks quite yet but if we see another victory for UKIP start to have an impact on the policy debate then it may begin to have an impact on sterling," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

George King, portfolio strategist at RBC Wealth Management, told a Reuters investment summit this week that investors should prepare for the possibility next year's polls could lead to a potentially disruptive exit from the European Union.

"At the beginning of the year we were cautious on emerging markets because of elections in key markets. Ironically...just as the political risk stream in emerging markets begins to ameliorate, we see it beginning to rise in the United Kingdom," he said.

"We are not trying to (predict the outcome of the election)..all we are saying is that if the risk isn't priced in we should be aware of that and decide what to do."

The British economy is still doing better than its euro zone peers.

British retail sales volumes rose 0.8 percent on the month after a fall of 0.4 percent in September, beating expectations of a 0.3 percent rise. For the year, retail sales rose 4.3 percent.

That helped sterling inch up to $1.5685, having traded at $1.5648 before the data was released. The euro fell 0.2 percent to 79.87 pence.

Sterling hit a 14-month low of $1.5593 last Friday as investors pushed back expectations of when British interest rates would rise after the BoE said inflation could fall below 1 percent in the next six months.

Interest rate and swap markets along with short sterling futures only price in a 25 basis point move in the final quarter. <0#FSS:>