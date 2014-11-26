Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling rose on Wednesday after data confirmed the British economy was growing at a healthy pace while reports from the United States suggested growth there might be moderating.

A slew of data ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday disappointed investors, with home sales, domestic personal spending and consumer sentiment all missing forecasts.

Sterling rose to a two-week high of $1.5807 after earlier dipping to a session low after data showed a surprise drop in British business investment in the third quarter.

"The U.S. data has led to some trimming of long dollar bets," said a spot trader. "Sterling has benefited from short positions getting squeezed, but there are offers above $1.5850 which should curtail gains."

Business investment declined by 0.7 percent between July and September compared with the previous three months, its first fall since the second quarter of 2013, while the British economy grew by 0.7 percent on the quarter, as expected.

"There was a bit of disappointment that the investment numbers were as weak as they were -- the Bank of England is hoping that business investment can be part of the recovery story in the UK," said Daragh Maher, an FX strategist at HSBC.

The pound has held up against the dollar in the past week but is still almost 9 percent down from a 2014 peak near $1.72, hit in July, hurt by growing political uncertainty before May's general election and a pushing out of rate hike expectations.

On Tuesday, testament to parliament by Bank of England policymakers failed to alter a growing view that interest rates will not rise until late next year, or even in early 2016.

The euro fell to trade 0.2 percent lower at 79.25 pence, hit by comments from European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio, who said the ECB could decide on whether to buy sovereign bonds in the first quarter of 2015.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)