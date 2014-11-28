A woman passes by an outdoor advert with an image of the British pound bank note in central Kiev, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Setpanov

LONDON Sterling fell on Friday, a softer consumer sentiment survey adding to negative news on the economy as a speech by Prime Minister David Cameron underlined Britain's increasingly conflicted attitude to Europe.

The pound, pushed down along with other major currencies against the greenback by an almost 7 percent slump in oil prices over the past day, fell another third of a percent to $1.5690.

Amid a rise in bets on more volatility into next week's European Central Bank meeting, the pound was also down 0.4 percent at 79.74 pence per euro.

Lower fuel costs should mean that inflation, already declining across Europe, will fall further, encouraging bets that the Bank of England will hold off on raising interest rates for longer - possibly even into 2016, some analysts now say.

The GFK indicator of consumer morale held steady at -2 for a second month running in November but was a shade weaker than the forecast of -1 in a Reuters poll.

"Whatever positive connotations lower energy might have for global growth, the extent and pace of the decline in oil seems the more worrying factor for the moment," said Michael Turner, a strategist with RBC Capital Markets.

"The pound is back testing 1.57 against the dollar."

Revised expectations for official borrowing costs have been the main reason the pound has fallen around 9 percent against the dollar since July.

But the market is also increasingly aware of political risks linked to next year's general election, worried that the new government may end up taking Britain out of the European Union.

Cameron reiterated that he would hold a referendum on continued EU membership if his Conservatives win the election and outlined curbs on benefits for migrant workers in Britain, though not hard ones on immigration itself. Dealers and analysts said the issue was weighing on the pound but the speech had little immediate impact.

"The European issue and the election are creating political uncertainty and that is never a positive for a currency," said Neil Mellor, a strategist with BNY Mellon in London.

"It is probably not enough itself to drive sterling lower, but it is running concurrently with a lot of economic uncertainties. The direction is clearly still lower."

He forecast the pound would fall further against the dollar by the end of the year, with the next big support around $1.53, and that it would dip below $1.50 in six months.

