Sample polymer five GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling rose to its highest level in seven weeks against the dollar on Friday as investors pushed back expectations of when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates given concerns about global growth and subdued U.S. inflation.

And while investors are unsure about whether the Fed will raise rates from September, they are pretty confident that the Bank of England will hike rates in the first quarter of next year, given a robust picture in Britain.

Sterling hit a high of $1.5724, its loftiest level since July 1, while it was weaker against the euro at 71.91 pence per euro. The dollar hit an almost eight-week low against a basket of major currencies, after more bad data from China added to doubts whether the Fed can hike rates next month.

"Concerns surrounding the commodity sector are being accelerated by worries about China and the implications these can have on the Fed," said Jameel Ahmad, chief market analyst at FXTM.

"The outlook for sterling is stable with the currency being sheltered from these concerns. The core UK inflation reading earlier this week would have improved sentiment and now that the pair has crossed $1.57, it can begin looking towards $1.58"

Core UK inflation, which strips out food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, hit a five-month peak of 1.2 percent, up from 0.8 percent in June.

Earlier this month, the BoE said that while inflation would remain subdued until at least the middle of 2016, it would pick up as growth accelerates.

BoE rate-setter Kristin Forbes said on Sunday that rates would need to rise long before inflation hits the BoE's 2 percent target. Leaving them low for too long, she said, would risk undermining Britain's economic recovery.

Data released on Friday showed Britain's public sector finances were improving, another sign that the economy was picking up. Britain's public finances recorded their first July surplus in three years, driven by the strongest tax receipts for the month since records began in 1997.

"It indicates the broader improvement in the performance of the public finances," said Sam Hill, senior UK economist at RBC Capital Markets.

