LONDON Sterling recovered from a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, helped by robust gains against the euro, but it underperformed the dollar as investors grew unsure about the timing of an expected rate rise by the Bank of England.

Money markets have pushed out the timing of when the BOE will raise rates to around the third quarter of next year compared with early 2016 when the central bank published its quarterly inflation report three weeks ago.

Fears of a slowdown intensified in recent days after China devalued its currency and data pointed to further signs of weakness. These factors have deepened a sell-off in Chinese stocks and triggered volatility in global stock markets.

China's central bank responded with rate cuts and relaxation in reserve requirements on Tuesday, but given the sharp swings across asset classes and a highly uncertain global outlook, investors are questioning whether the Fed and the BoE can tighten policy in coming months.

"The weakness in emerging markets is now spreading to developed market outlook, questioning the scope of potential base rate lift-off over the coming months in the U.S. and the UK," analysts at RBC Capital wrote in a note.

Sterling was 1.3 percent higher against the euro at 72.68 pence per euro, having fallen to a three-month low of 74.21 pence on Monday when it lost more than 2 percent, its biggest fall since 2009.

Against the dollar, sterling was flat at $1.5775 while against a trade-weighted basket it was up 0.6 percent at 93.3

"Sterling is relatively stable right now because it is somewhat less exposed to the risks in China and elsewhere," said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.

"The current slowdown in China is unlikely to have a high impact on the pound unlike other commodity currencies, as imports from China account for around 8.7 percent of total UK imports, while the share of exports to China is even less."

Trade-weighted sterling hit a 7-year high of 94.80 as recently as last week, supported by comments this month from BoE Governor Mark Carney that the decision to raise rates would likely come into "sharper relief" at the turn of the year.

Recent UK economic data has sent mixed signals to the BoE. The housing market and rebound in core inflation look strong enough to warrant higher interest rates, some economists say, but the last retail sales figures were well short of economists' expectations.

