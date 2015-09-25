Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling stumbled to a 3 1/2-month low against the dollar on Friday and was facing its worst week in six months, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she expected to raise U.S. interest rates later this year.

The Bank of England is expected to follow the Fed with a rise in interest rates from their current historic lows. But with UK inflation stuck at zero, the BoE is in no hurry, and investors do not expect an increase until the second half of 2016, making the dollar a more attractive currency.

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told Reuters this week that he has not been on the brink of voting for higher interest rates, unlike some of his colleagues. Labour costs in Britain need to grow faster to get inflation back to the bank's target, he said.

Sterling fell as low as $1.5152 on Friday, its weakest since early June, before inching up to $1.5191, still down 0.4 percent on the day. For the week, the pound was down over 2 percent, its biggest fall since early March.

"The sterling curve looks very conservative with a first hike toward the end of 2016," wrote Citi strategists in a research note. "Sterling may take a backseat until PMI data."

Purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys released next week will be watched for clues on how the UK economy is performing.

HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning said the interest rate differential caused by expectations that the Fed will raise rates this year would boost the dollar, but it would also boost the pound by prompting investors to bring forward their bets on BoE rate hikes.

"The initial impact (of a December Fed hike) getting priced in is a stronger dollar, but ... when the Fed hikes, it just opens the door for the BoE to do the same," he said. HSBC expects the pound to strengthen to $1.60 by the end of March.

Against the euro, sterling gained 0.1 percent to 73.62 pence.

(Editing by Tom Larry King)