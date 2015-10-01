Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling rose from five-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, helped by a slightly better-than-expected performance by Britain's manufacturing sector last month and contrasting with a more subdued reading from the United States.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading was 51.5 for the UK, slightly ahead of forecasts of 51.3 and holding above the 50 threshold that divides growth from contraction.

In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 50.2 in September from 51.1 the month before. The reading was shy of the expected 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.

"The UK PMI was remarkably resilient, especially when compared to the bearish expectations set by yesterday's negative euro zone inflation print," said Lena Komileva, chief economist at G+ Economics.

Traders had geared up for a lower reading given the impact of a Chinese slowdown on global growth and manufacturing activity. Fears of an economic slump have battered commodities and added to the downward pressure on inflation across the world, including the euro zone and Britain.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5170, having fallen to $1.5107 earlier in the day, equalling its lowest level in five months that it also touched late on Wednesday. It was also helped in part by a report that showed British productivity rising at its fastest pace in four years in the second quarter.

The euro was 0.2 percent lower at 73.75 pence.

Sterling has lost ground in recent weeks as expectations for the first Bank of England (BoE) rate hike since 2007 receded into the second half of next year, from the start of 2016 previously.

The BoE is expected to follow the Federal Reserve once the U.S. central bank starts raising rates from their historic lows, a move some traders expect before the end of this year.

But with UK inflation stuck at zero and with worries about a Chinese slowdown and the impact of that on the global economy, the BoE is in no hurry to tighten policy.

