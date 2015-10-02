Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling hit its highest this week against the dollar on Friday after U.S. jobs numbers came in sharply below expectations, raising doubts the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by the end of this year.

Payrolls outside of farming rose by 142,000 last month, well below a consensus forecast of 203,000 in a Reuters poll. August figures were revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs added in August, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Sterling rose 0.6 percent on the day to $1.5238 after the data, its highest since Monday, and up from $1.5161 before its release.

Average hourly wages fell by a cent to $25.09 during the month and were up only 2.2 percent from the same month in 2014, pointing to marginal inflationary pressures.

"Aside from the NFP miss, average hourly earnings totally missed expectations" said a London-based FX trader.

(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Anirban Nag)