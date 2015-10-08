Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling retreated from a two-week high against the dollar after minutes on Thursday from a meeting of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee suggested policymakers were in no hurry to raise interest rates.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 to keep rates at a record-low 0.5 percent this month, as expected, and most saw a relatively soft outlook for inflation.

Sterling dipped to $1.5323 after the release, having traded at $1.5345 beforehand and down from a two-week high of $1.5373 struck earlier in the day. For the day, it was broadly unchanged, holding onto robust gains made a day earlier.

The euro traded 0.5 percent higher at 73.71 pence, having dealt at 73.605 before the minutes were released.

Investors pushed back chances of the BoE's first interest rate hike to the last quarter of 2016 after a shocking U.S. jobs report last week prompted them to price out a lift off by the Federal Reserve this year.

But some players believe that the shift in rate hike expectations may have been overdone given a pick up in wages and after data on Wednesday showed a jump in industrial and manufacturing output in August.

