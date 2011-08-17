LONDON Sterling fell broadly on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes showed two policymakers had backed down from their calls to raise interest rates, and weak jobs data offered fresh evidence that the economy is struggling and may need more stimulus.

Ratesetters Spencer Dale and Martin Weale ditched their calls for higher rates this month, minutes August's Bank meeting showed on Wednesday.

They also showed the policy-setting committee considered a new round of stimulus given a worsening economic outlook, acknowledging that problems in the euro zone were the biggest threat to the UK economy.

The central bank voted 9-0 to keep rates at a record low of 0.5 percent. Market participants had been expecting the Bank would maintain its 7-2 split of the previous month.

"The 9-0 vote and the fairly explicit references that they're considering more QE is a little bit more dovish than people were expecting," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura Securities.

He said data showing the biggest jump in UK jobless claims in more than two years last month, and a rise in the unemployment rate, also pushed the pound lower as the figures added to the view the economy is recovery at a snail's pace at best.

"It's not great surprise sterling's come lower. We'll probably keep pushing lower."

By 10:42 a.m., sterling fell more than half a percent on the day, hitting a trough of $1.6348 before pulling back to $1.6430.

The euro traded 0.4 percent higher at 87.90 pence, near a session high of 87.98 pence hit shortly after the minutes and the data.

"It looks like the market was long (ahead of the minutes) and was caught by the 9-0 vote," said a trader in London, while adding: "If there's no follow-through lower, then we will see $1.6450 again."

Others in the market said dovish minutes and weak data spelled more downside for the pound, adding that the next target would be key technical support around $1.6264, the 50 percent retracement of the pound's April-July sell off.

The Bank minutes also showed members this month had considered the possibility of more quantitative easing, which would flood the market with pounds and therefore be sterling-negative.

But data on Tuesday showed annual inflation in Britain rose to 4.4 percent in July, more than double the Bank's 2 percent target.

This complicates the monetary policy picture for the BoE, which has been resisting raising rates as monetary tightening at the moment would likely choke off what little recovery the economy has seen.

At the same time, it is difficult to justify adding more stimulus in the form of monetary loosening, which could further fuel price pressures.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)